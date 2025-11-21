Hindalco Inds slides after reporting fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco Industries declined 2.51% to Rs 779.50 after the company reported a fire incident at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York.

The fire occurred on 20 November 2025 at around 8:45 a.m. (EDT), corresponding to 7:15 p.m. (IST) on 21 November 2025, and was communicated to the company shortly thereafter at 7:51 a.m. (IST).

In its exchange filing, Hindalco stated that all employees at the facility were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported. Multiple local fire departments responded to the incident, and the fire has since been extinguished. Crews continue to remain on-site for monitoring. The company added that further updates will be provided in due course and will also be posted on the Novelis Inc. website.

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. Hindalco is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues and the worlds second-largest copper rod manufacturer (outside China). It operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat-rolled products and the worlds largest recycler of aluminium. The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.30% to Rs 4,741 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13.5% YoY to Rs 66,058 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.