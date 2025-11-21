Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Inds slides after reporting fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco Inds slides after reporting fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries declined 2.51% to Rs 779.50 after the company reported a fire incident at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York.

The fire occurred on 20 November 2025 at around 8:45 a.m. (EDT), corresponding to 7:15 p.m. (IST) on 21 November 2025, and was communicated to the company shortly thereafter at 7:51 a.m. (IST).

In its exchange filing, Hindalco stated that all employees at the facility were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported. Multiple local fire departments responded to the incident, and the fire has since been extinguished. Crews continue to remain on-site for monitoring. The company added that further updates will be provided in due course and will also be posted on the Novelis Inc. website.

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. Hindalco is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues and the worlds second-largest copper rod manufacturer (outside China). It operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat-rolled products and the worlds largest recycler of aluminium.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.30% to Rs 4,741 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13.5% YoY to Rs 66,058 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karnataka Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India private sector growth softens but remains well above long-run average

Sensex slides 356 pts; PSU banks decline for 2nd day

S Chand falls for second day; down over 22% on YTD basis

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story