Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis halts production at New York-based unit due to fire incident

Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis halts production at New York-based unit due to fire incident

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries said that that there was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on 16 September 2025.

Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out.

Production is currently halted at the plant as the company investigates the cause of the fire and determines the extent of the impact on its operations.

The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits.

Hindalco Industries is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues, and the worlds second largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China). It operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,004 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13% to Rs 64,232 crore from Rs 57,013 crore a year earlier.

The scrip shed 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 746.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India- UAE look to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

Sensex, Nifty trade with decent gains; IT shares rally for 3rd day in a row

Dreamfolks sinks 10% in two days after domestic lounge access discontinued

India notifies National Policy on Geothermal Energy

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story