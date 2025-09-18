Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India- UAE look to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors

India- UAE look to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 1819 September 2025 to co-chair the 13th India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI) along with His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The meeting will review progress on the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Double Taxation Treaty, and UAE-India Central Bank matters. Both sides will also explore opportunities for investment in key sectors, including maritime and space, that hold strong potential for growth. During the visit, Goyal will co-chair the UAE-India Business Council (UIBC) roundtable with His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and interact with CEOs of leading Indian and UAE companies. He will also hold bilateral meetings focused on strengthening trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

