Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dreamfolks sinks 10% in two days after domestic lounge access discontinued

Dreamfolks sinks 10% in two days after domestic lounge access discontinued

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dreamfolks Services slumped 5% to Rs 124.45 on Thursday, extending its two-session loss to about 10%.

The drop came after the company announced on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, that services of domestic airport lounges have been discontinued for its clients with immediate effect.

The firm clarified that while domestic lounge access is no longer available, other domestic services and its global lounge business remain operational. It added that contracts with clients continue to remain active, and discussions are underway to provide alternate value propositions.

This update follows the companys August 29 disclosure, when it revealed that key suppliers including Adani Digital, Semolina Kitchens and Encalm Hospitality had indicated plans to discontinue lounge-related services. At that time, Dreamfolks had approached the Delhi High Court under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act against Encalm Hospitality while engaging with other suppliers to reconsider their decisions.

The company had also warned that any discontinuation could materially impact operations and financial performance. In response, it has accelerated its focus on the global lounge business and diversified offerings to mitigate risks and sustain client relationships.

Dreamfolks Services is a travel and lifestyle services aggregator, offering a wide range of experiences including airport, railway and visa centre lounge access, social clubs, golf sessions, spa and wellness, F&B deals, beauty services, e-sim, highway dining, and more. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, the company partners with banks, card networks, airlines, online travel agencies and enterprises to design customised value-added offerings for their customers.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23.79% to Rs 21.28 crore on a 8.77% rise in revenue to Rs 348.95 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India notifies National Policy on Geothermal Energy

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

Colab Platforms hits record high after signing MoU with RRP Drones Innovation to build drones

Avantel bags Rs 13-cr Satcom order from BEL

Poonawalla Fincorp spurts as board clears preferential allotment to promoter

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story