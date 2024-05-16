Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.51% to Rs 14.34 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 32.59% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.51% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.06% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 64.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.3419.25 -26 64.5185.59 -25 OPM %12.488.68 -11.016.04 - PBDT2.441.92 27 8.706.31 38 PBT2.301.85 24 8.356.02 39 NP1.791.35 33 6.184.32 43

