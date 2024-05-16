JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 1000.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.79% to Rs 280.10 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt rose 1000.44% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.79% to Rs 280.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.19% to Rs 102.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 889.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 594.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

