JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 1000.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 62.79% to Rs 280.10 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt rose 1000.44% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.79% to Rs 280.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.19% to Rs 102.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 889.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 594.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales280.10172.06 63 889.24594.00 50 OPM %50.2721.60 -40.6125.34 - PBDT70.907.22 882 160.8765.51 146 PBT62.360.48 12892 130.3144.44 193 NP49.524.50 1000 102.2437.98 169

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

