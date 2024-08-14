Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 55.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 22.48 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 55.17% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 22.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.4827.49 -18 OPM %3.204.77 -PBDT0.460.90 -49 PBT0.360.79 -54 NP0.260.58 -55

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

