Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 204.82 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 37.52% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 204.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales204.82175.56 17 OPM %16.0613.21 -PBDT36.2224.01 51 PBT33.7821.66 56 NP25.4018.47 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

India keen to advance ties with Bangladesh's interim govt: Indian envoy

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 140 roads

Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story