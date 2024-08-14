Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 204.82 croreNet profit of Prakash Pipes rose 37.52% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 204.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales204.82175.56 17 OPM %16.0613.21 -PBDT36.2224.01 51 PBT33.7821.66 56 NP25.4018.47 38
