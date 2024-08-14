Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.579.07 -28 OPM %7.003.86 -PBDT0.410.34 21 PBT0.200.19 5 NP0.180.14 29

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

