Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.52% to Rs 20.46 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 56.52% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.4615.213.429.010.511.030.410.920.300.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News