Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales rise 34.52% to Rs 20.46 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 56.52% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.4615.21 35 OPM %3.429.01 -PBDT0.511.03 -50 PBT0.410.92 -55 NP0.300.69 -57

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

