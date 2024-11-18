Hinduja Global slumps on recording dismal Q2 numbers

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) tumbled 5.72% to Rs 677.25 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 50.51 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 18.43 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 7.85% to Rs 1,087.15 in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,179.86 crore posted in the second quarter of FY24.

The company reported pre tax loss of Rs 40.66 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with profit before tax of Rs 24.52 crore reported in same period last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,248.24 crore in Q2 FY25, down 1.15% year on year. Purchases of stock in trade was Rs 20.62 crore (up 126% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 639.75 crore (down 2.24%YoY), finance costs was at Rs 62.36 crore (up 36.51% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 268.97% to Rs 120.25 crore on 5.80% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2,179.07 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

HGS provides solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM) and digital media services.

