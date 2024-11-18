Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 103.72 points or 0.93% at 11041.65 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 18.76%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 13.45%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 6.63%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 6.6%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 2.62%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.32%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.65%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.32%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 5.37%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 5.18%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.86%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 173.84 or 0.33% at 52208.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.94 points or 0.01% at 15244.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 34.1 points or 0.14% at 23498.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 202.72 points or 0.26% at 77377.59.

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 2312 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

