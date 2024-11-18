Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas shares fall

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 341.93 points or 1.31% at 25859.4 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 18.76%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.32%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.32%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.4%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.3%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.21%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.13%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.04%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 173.84 or 0.33% at 52208.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.94 points or 0.01% at 15244.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 34.1 points or 0.14% at 23498.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 202.72 points or 0.26% at 77377.59.

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 2312 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

