Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 89.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1056.23 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 89.47% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1056.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1091.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1056.231091.922.721.53101.8587.00-26.48-44.2017.43165.56

