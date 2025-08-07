McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 230.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.01% to Rs 14.92 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 230.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 220.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.9226.18-112.53-18.56-229.61-219.67-230.26-220.32-230.26-220.32

