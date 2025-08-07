Raymond consolidated net profit declines 27.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 524.29 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 27.71% to Rs 5325.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7366.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 524.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 449.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.524.29449.8110.357.0266.7265.7528.2130.435325.197366.46

