Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rain Industries reported to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 4401.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4094.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4401.384094.1514.309.02428.53183.30203.59-2.2360.70-77.88

