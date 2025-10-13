Emmforce Autotech rises after securing Rs 11-cr supply contract from U.S.-based OEM

Emmforce Autotech rose 3.95% to Rs 159.05 after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract from a U.S.-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the purchase of its products.

The contract, categorized as an ordinary business transaction, is valued at approximately Rs 10.50 crores per annum.

The agreement is structured as a long-term supply arrangement and marks a significant step forward in Emmforce Autotechs global expansion strategy, particularly within the North American automotive market.

The transaction has been classified as a domestic contract and does not involve any interest from the companys promoters or promoter group entities. Additionally, it does not fall under the category of related party transactions.