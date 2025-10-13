Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmforce Autotech rises after securing Rs 11-cr supply contract from U.S.-based OEM

Emmforce Autotech rises after securing Rs 11-cr supply contract from U.S.-based OEM

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emmforce Autotech rose 3.95% to Rs 159.05 after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract from a U.S.-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the purchase of its products.

The contract, categorized as an ordinary business transaction, is valued at approximately Rs 10.50 crores per annum.

The agreement is structured as a long-term supply arrangement and marks a significant step forward in Emmforce Autotechs global expansion strategy, particularly within the North American automotive market.

The transaction has been classified as a domestic contract and does not involve any interest from the companys promoters or promoter group entities. Additionally, it does not fall under the category of related party transactions.

Emmforce Autotech is engaged in the business of manufacturing niche automotive drivetrain parts like differential housings, differential lockers, differential covers, 4WD locking hubs, spindles, axles & shafts, gear shifters, yokes, differential spools, differential tools, and various differential forged/cast parts primarily for 4-wheel drive and performance racing vehicles.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit shed 8.1% to Rs 8.06 crore despite a 5.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 87.54 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon inaugurates first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

GIFT Nifty suggest weak opening for equities as US-China trade war tensions resurface

Dollar index eases from two and half month high amid US -China trade tensions

INR edges lower amid weak sentiments on escalating US-China trade tensions

Stock Alert: Dmart, HCL Tech, Signatureglobal (India), CAMS, Waaree Renewable Tech

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story