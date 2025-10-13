Waaree Renewable Tech sizzles after reporting robust Q2 performance

Waaree Renewable Technologies rallied 8.36% to Rs 1229.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 116.30 crore on 47.7% jump in net sales to Rs 774.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 125.9% to Rs 156.56 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 69.30 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 157.94 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 120.69% compared with Rs 71.57 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 20.39% in Q2 FY26 as against 13.65% in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 148.21% to Rs 202.73 crore in H1 FY26, compared with Rs 81.68 crore in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 81.12% YoY to Rs 1,377.97 crore in H1 FY26.

Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies, said: We are pleased to report highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs.774.78 crores for Q2 FY26, compared to Rs.524.47 crores in Q2 FY25, delivering a robust growth of 47.73%. The substantial growth in the numbers is a result of our execution capabilities and increasing sector performance. Indias renewable energy momentum continues to build, with total installed capacity reaching 256.1 GW as of September 2025 marking a significant milestone in its clean energy transition reaching halfway to the 500 GW target of 2030 and further aligning with Indias long-term net-zero vision. Solar energy accounts for 127.33 GW of the total renewable installed capacity, underscoring its pivotal role in the countrys clean energy transition, driven by robust policy support, and ambitious national targets.

Indias solar EPC sector is also rapidly evolving and our integrated capabilities place us at the forefront of this transformation. With a robust solar EPC unexecuted orderbook of 3.48 GWp, we are strategically positioned to execute large-scale, integrated energy projects and lead Indias energy transition by serving value across the lifecycle from design and delivery to commissioning and O&M. Further the company is also building substation and transmission line for specific solar power project. Waaree Renewable Technologies, based in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Waaree Group and leads the groups Solar EPC operations. In addition to engineering, procurement, and construction, the company develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates solar power projects as part of its long-term investment approach.