Hinduja Global Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions reported to Rs 42.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 1075.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1064.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1075.421064.051.585.9786.79178.79-36.5441.2642.58-2.64

