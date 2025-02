Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 1151.91 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 26.46% to Rs 107.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 1151.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 872.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1151.91872.7974.6974.56165.53124.64145.85112.98107.8785.30

