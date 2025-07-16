Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics appoints Director (Engineering and Research & Development)

Hindustan Aeronautics appoints Director (Engineering and Research & Development)

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 15 July 2025

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that based on the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India Letter No dated 15 July 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Executive Director (ARDC) of the Company as Director (Engineering and Research & Development) of the Company w.e.f. 15 July 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders in General Meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in Govt. nominee director

Stock Alert: ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, HDFC Life, Zydus Lifesciences

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story