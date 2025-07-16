Hindustan Aeronautics appoints Director (Engineering and Research & Development)

With effect from 15 July 2025

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that based on the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India Letter No dated 15 July 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Executive Director (ARDC) of the Company as Director (Engineering and Research & Development) of the Company w.e.f. 15 July 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders in General Meeting.

