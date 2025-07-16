Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in Govt. nominee director

with effect from 15 July 2025

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that based on the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India Letter dated 14 July 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Manisha Chandra, Joint Secretary (Aerospace) as Part-time Official Director (Government Nominee Director) of the Company in place of Amit Satija w.e.f. 15 July 2025 until further orders, subject to the approval of shareholders in General Meeting.

