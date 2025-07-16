Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.10% to Rs 467.86 crore

Net profit of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 148.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.10% to Rs 467.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3140.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.467.863140.920.89-4.7332.33-124.39-1.79-194.13148.03-125.40

