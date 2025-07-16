Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.10% to Rs 467.86 crore

Net profit of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 148.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.10% to Rs 467.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3140.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales467.863140.92 -85 OPM %0.89-4.73 -PBDT32.33-124.39 LP PBT-1.79-194.13 99 NP148.03-125.40 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

