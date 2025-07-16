Just Dial standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 297.86 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 13.05% to Rs 159.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 297.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 280.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.297.86280.5729.0228.74210.6284.64198.9172.93159.65141.22

