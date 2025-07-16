Stock Alert: ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, HDFC Life, Zydus Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares banned from F&O Trading on 16 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, D B Corp, Le Travenues Tech, Kalpataru, and L&T Technology Services will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 28.7% jump in standalone net profit 747.08 crore on 14.3% increase in total income to Rs 6,408.54 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

HDFC Life Insurance Companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.5% to Rs 548.35 crore on 9.6% increase in total income to Rs 29,627.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Just Dials consolidated net profit climbed 38.4% to Rs 115.74 crore on 16.2% jump in net sales to Rs 270.27 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024. Arisinfra Solutions has signed memorandum of undertaking (MoU) with Wadhwa Construction and Infrastructure, to supply materials for a development of 7 new towers totalling to a 1.2 million sq. ft. of construction area. This extension is expected to contribute an additional Rs 75 crore to Arisinfras material supplies over the next 36 to 40 months. HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declined 19.1% to Rs 530.90 crore despite a 16.3% increase in total income to Rs 4,266.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.