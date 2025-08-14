Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Agrigenetics rose 900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.040.04-250.0075.000.410.050.400.040.400.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News