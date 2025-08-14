Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.900.8250.0056.100.470.440.250.210.200.16

