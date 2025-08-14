Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 21.35 crore

Net loss of Medico Intercontinental reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.3519.283.148.51-1.391.57-2.011.49-0.681.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News