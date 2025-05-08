Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 23.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 89.15 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 23.84% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 89.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.71% to Rs 35.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 325.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

