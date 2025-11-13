Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 43.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 88.58 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 43.16% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 88.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.88.5876.9511.8916.7810.4513.067.5310.465.289.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News