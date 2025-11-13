Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.03% to Rs 41.59 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.03% to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.5949.530.770.750.290.330.250.290.190.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News