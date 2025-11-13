Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 51.80 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings declined 56.68% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 51.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.8050.477.1210.072.393.691.202.720.811.87

