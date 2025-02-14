Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 31.72% to Rs 1006.81 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.72% to Rs 1006.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1474.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1006.811474.47 -32 OPM %-8.2216.19 -PBDT-206.48144.91 PL PBT-296.00114.48 PL NP-38.92182.30 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

