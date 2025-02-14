Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 254.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 54.08 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 254.05% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 54.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.54.0855.034.111.963.552.791.600.992.620.74

