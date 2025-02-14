Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 254.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 54.08 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 254.05% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 54.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales54.0855.03 -2 OPM %4.111.96 -PBDT3.552.79 27 PBT1.600.99 62 NP2.620.74 254

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

