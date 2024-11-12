Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 67.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 518.19 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper rose 67.50% to Rs 101.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 518.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales518.19381.40 36 OPM %29.2931.77 -PBDT182.90128.23 43 PBT135.3282.64 64 NP101.6760.70 67
