Prevest Denpro standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 29.41% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.2613.1835.7334.226.885.256.415.034.843.74

