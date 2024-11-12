B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 25.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 25.32% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.709.4325.7023.015.434.315.264.233.963.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News