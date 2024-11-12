B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 25.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 10.70 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 25.32% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.709.43 13 OPM %25.7023.01 -PBDT5.434.31 26 PBT5.264.23 24 NP3.963.16 25
