Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 4566.23 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries declined 9.55% to Rs 531.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 587.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4566.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4370.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4566.234370.4717.0819.94791.37870.31715.30798.63531.45587.59

