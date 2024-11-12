Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 4566.23 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries declined 9.55% to Rs 531.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 587.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4566.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4370.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4566.234370.47 4 OPM %17.0819.94 -PBDT791.37870.31 -9 PBT715.30798.63 -10 NP531.45587.59 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mixed

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story