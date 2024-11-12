Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 70.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 70.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 134.34 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 70.54% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 134.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales134.3492.55 45 OPM %8.717.12 -PBDT4.713.67 28 PBT0.491.80 -73 NP0.381.29 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mixed

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story