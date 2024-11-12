Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 70.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 134.34 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 70.54% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 134.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.134.3492.558.717.124.713.670.491.800.381.29

