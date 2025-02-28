Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.92, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 2.8% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.92, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 11.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8334.8, down 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

