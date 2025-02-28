Tips Music Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 573, down 5.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 32.36% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573, down 5.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Tips Music Ltd has lost around 9.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1436.85, down 3.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

