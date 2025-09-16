Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.5, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% gain in NIFTY and a 5.89% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.5, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 19.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9891, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

