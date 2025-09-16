Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.5, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% gain in NIFTY and a 5.89% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.5, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 19.96% in last one month.