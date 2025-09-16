Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for five straight sessions

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 317.2, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 10.43% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26393.05, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 318.1, up 0.41% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 9.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 10.43% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.