Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 9.13%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 361.6, up 9.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 259.8% in last one year as compared to a 28.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 361.6, up 9.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22687.55. The Sensex is at 74882.04, up 0.19%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 34.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8794.65, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 469.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.5, up 9.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 105.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

