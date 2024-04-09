Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 9.13%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 9.13%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 361.6, up 9.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 259.8% in last one year as compared to a 28.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 361.6, up 9.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22687.55. The Sensex is at 74882.04, up 0.19%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 34.37% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8794.65, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 469.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.5, up 9.44% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 259.8% in last one year as compared to a 28.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 105.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 3.39%, Gains for third straight session

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Hindustan Copper records MIC production of 27,404 tonne in FY24

Tata Motors JLR wholesale climbs 16% YoY in Q4

NSE SME Creative Graphics Solutions India pops on listing

Jyoti Structures completes transmission line project awarded by MPSEZL

NSE SME Aluwind Architectural makes a good debut

Paisalo Digital rallies as board to mull NCDs issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story