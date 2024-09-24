Hindustan Copper Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 337.65, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 114.52% in last one year as compared to a 31.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.12% spurt in the Nifty Metal. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 337.65, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25947.4. The Sensex is at 84967.14, up 0.05%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 2.43% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9454.85, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 338.9, up 2.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 88.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

