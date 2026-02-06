Hindustan Copper posts nearly 149% YoY rise in Q3 PAT

Hindustan Copper has reported 148.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.23 crore on a 109.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 687.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 442.82 crore, up 101.1% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 212.52 crore, up by 151.7% from Rs 84.43 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The companys board has approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has fixed Friday, 13 February 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the interim dividend. The dividend would be paid on or before Friday, 06 March 2026.