Nykaa rallies after Q3 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 63 cr

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) jumped 3.54% to Rs 267.40 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed surged 142.38% to Rs 63.31 crore on 26.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2873.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged sharply 182.72% YoY to Rs 125.98 crore during the quarter. Exceptional items stood at Rs 16.36 crore which is related to labour code compliance.

EBITDA grew 63% YoY to Rs 230 crore in Q3 FY 2026. EBITDA margins expanded to 8.0% in Q3 FY2026 as against 6.2% in Q3 FY2025. Consolidated GMV grew 28% to Rs 5,795 Cr in Q3 FY2026.

Beauty business gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 27% YoY to Rs 4,302 core during the quarter, supported by sustained momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa House of Nykaa Beauty and Fashion GMV for the quarter stood at Rs 872 crore, registering a robust 48% YoY growth. Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and CEO Nykaa said, Q3 FY2026 marked a record quarter for Nykaa, with our highest-ever GMV and EBITDA margin, while sustaining our long-term growth trajectory. Over a 13-year journey, Nykaa has evolved into a multi- platform lifestyle business addressing more than $100 billion beauty and fashion opportunity and serving over 52 million customers across One Nykaa. This performance reflects steady execution against our strategic priorities, as we continue to invest in assortment expansion, offline growth, and technology-led discovery, alongside a disciplined focus on efficiency. These foundations position us well for sustained, long-term growth.