Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 730.96 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 13.40% to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 730.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 659.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 93.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 2754.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales730.96659.70 11 2754.712598.13 6 OPM %8.297.43 -8.056.67 - PBDT46.0640.28 14 172.21141.91 21 PBT27.7130.97 -11 117.41104.51 12 NP22.9420.23 13 93.0271.12 31

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

