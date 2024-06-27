Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia appoints Varun Gupta as CFO

Jubilant Ingrevia appoints Varun Gupta as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia announced that it has approved the appointment of Varun Gupta as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 12 August 2024.

Gupta will also be designated as the key managerial personnel of the company. P.C.Bisht will cease to be the chief financial officer (CFO) on his superannuation from 30 June 2024.

Varun Gupta is presently serving as the Head of Finance for Personal Care at Unilever South Asia. He embarked on his Unilever journey 18 years ago as a Management Trainee with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and following that he has held various leadership positions in Finance and Commercial functions, both in India and internationally.

He is a chartered accountant from the 2005 batch with an all India rank of 43. He has completed an Executive General Management Course at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers with its customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost effective and conforming to premium quality standards. The company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of speciality chemicals, nutrition & health solutions and chemical intermediates through five manufacturing facilities in India.

The company reported a 44.08% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.25 crore on 6.13% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,060.24 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip shed 3.04% to currently trade at Rs 518.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

